It is about to be an interesting December once again as many international acts are looking forward to returning to Ghana for the yuletide kind courtesy the ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

This year is likely to see the return of International music heavyweights Meek Mill and Rick Ross who have both expressed their anticipation to visit West Africa, and their first stop will be in Ghana.

The artistes, known for their contributions to hip-hop, are looking forward to experiencing the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of Ghana once again.

Rick Ross, in particular, said he cannot wait to relive the fun moments he had in Ghana in 2019, and to reunite with some friends he made in the capital.

“I have friends over there who will ensure I am comfortable. They have the Ferraris and the Rolls Royce and it’s all fun. It’s a different vibe in there and it’s always surprising. I wanna tap into those tourist side,” he said in a joint interview he graced with Meek Mill.

Rick Ross said he took inspiration from Meek Mill’s fun time in Ghana last year and the hospitality Ghanaians extended to him.

On his part, Mill said he cannot also wait to return, adding that he looks forward to collaborating with local artistes and discovering new talent during his stay.

The artistes’ desire to visit Ghana aligns with the positive impact of the ‘Year of Return’ initiative, which has attracted numerous global personalities to explore their African roots and contribute to the country’s tourism.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are currently promoting their joint album, ‘Too Good To Be True’.