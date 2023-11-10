Popular Nigerian actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, known by his screen name Aki of the Aki and Pawpaw fame has revealed that he would love to visit Ghana soon.

Speaking to Doreen Avio at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards, Chinedu indicated that he loves Ghana so much and he is always ready to visit if Ghanaians are willing to host him.

Ghana has in recent times been a destination for a lot of international stars across the world.

The likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and other Nigerian artistes have always described the country as a home and peaceful place.

Last year, American rapper, Meek Mill, who spent his Christmas period in Ghana named President Akufo-Addo as his favourite politician and has hinted at returning to Ghana.

Another American rapper, Rick Ross, has also revealed that he has intentions of visiting the motherland.