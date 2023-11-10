Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Dasoberi Newton believes it is not too late for the club to emerge as the champions of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors have failed to live up to expectations after nine games played into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Kotoko sits 14th on the summit with 10 points having recorded two wins, three defeats and four draws.

The technical team led by Prosper Narteh Ogum has come under pressure following the uninspiring performance of the team.

At a press conference to address the recent performance of the team, Mr Newton admitted that the team has not been great but remains optimistic that they will win the Premier League title.

“It’s not too late, we can still make it. We have done it before and we can do it again,” he told the media on Wednesday.

“We will do our maximum best to ensure that we clinch the trophy at the end of the season,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 10 games at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday with kick off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

