Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has assured that they will do anything in their power to annex the Ghana Premier League title.

The Reds have been poor in the ongoing 2023/24 season and currently sit 14th on the league log with 10 points after 9 games.

Addressing the recent poor performance of the team on Wednesday, Dasoberi, who is a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) remains confident that they will turn things around after a difficult start.

“Our stand on rebuilding has not changed. The coach has been given a specific task to perform and we believe we are still on the path we’ve taken. It’s just a passing storm, it will go away. Of course, coming in is not what we expect but in a rebuilding process, you realize that all these things are bound to come in it” he said.

“Last year around this time, Medeama, the eventual league winners were 14th on the table just as we are and they still went ahead to win the league.

“Nothing is lost, Ogum is the coach and a coach of his calibre he should understand that there would be pressure, even though we are rebuilding he knows this is Asante Kotoko and nothing is expected apart from success.

“We just have to have trust; it’s not going to be easy but we will surely do our best to clinch the trophy,” Dasoberi added.

