Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has admitted that their biggest problem in the ongoing season has been goal scoring.

After nine games played into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the Reds have scored six goals and have conceded five goals.

Kotoko sits 14th on the league log with 10 points having won two, drawn four and lost three games.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in a press conference, Narteh Ogum, who made a return to the club before the start of the season blamed goal scoring for the outfit’s inability to grind results.

“Our problem is goal scoring and that is a fact. We even play better than our opponents and create chances but at the end of the day how to put the ball in the net has been the problem,” he said.

Asante Kotoko in the matchday 10 games this weekend will be hosted by FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

