Ghana coach, Chris Hughton is expected to announce Black Stars squad for the two opening games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this week.

The four-time African champions will take on Madagascar and Comoros in their Group I games scheduled for this month.

The Black Stars in October played two friendly games against Mexico and the USA as part of preparations ahead of the qualifiers.

However, the team suffered a 2-0 defeat against the CONCACAF champions before a humiliating 4-0 defeat against the US Men’s national team.

The team will hope to start their World Cup qualifiers on a good note as they hope to secure a fifth Mundial appearance.

Ghana will host Madagascar in their first opener at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17 before facing Comoros at the Stade de Moroni on Tuesday, November 21.

Chris Hughton, who has come under pressure is expected to announce a strong squad for the two games.

Thomas Partey, who is the deputy captain of the team is expected to miss the game due to a muscle injury.

The 30-year-old has not featured for Arsenal after featuring for Black Stars in the last two friendly games.

Partey is expected to be sidelined until December but he is expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January in Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, it is also unknown if Andre Ayew, who is the captain of the team but remains clubless will make it to the final squad.

Andre was left out of Ghana’s squad for the two friendly games against Mexico and USA.

