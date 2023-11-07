Andre Ayew is set to make a return to Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month against Madagascar and Comoros.

The skipper for the senior national team was left out of the squad that faced Mexico and the USA during the October international break.

However, according to 3Sports, the 33-year-old will be named in the soon-to-be-announced Black Stars squad for the games.

Andre has been clubless after leaving Nottingham Forest in July earlier this year.

Almeria midfielder, Iddrisu Baba and Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru are also expected to be named in the Black Stars squad.

Ghana will kick start the World Cup qualifiers with two games where they will face Madagascar in their Group I opener in Kumasi on Friday, November 17 before travelling to Comoros for round two of the qualifiers.

However, Thomas Partey is expected to miss the games due to a muscle injury which will keep him out until December.

The squad list for the game is expected to be released this week.

Having lost in the friendly games without scoring a goal, Chris Hughton and his charges will hope to return to winning ways.

