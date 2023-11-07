Real Madrid have agreed a new deal with Eduardo Camavinga to keep the France midfielder at the club until 2029.

The 20-year-old, who joined the La Liga giants from Rennes at the age of 18 in August 2021, is reported to have agreed a release clause of one billion euros.

Camavinga has made 114 appearances for Real, starting eight of the club’s 12 league games so far this season.

He won six trophies in his is first two seasons in Spain, including the Champions League in 2021-22.

Team-mates Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have also recently committed to new long-term contracts at Real Madrid.

Camavinga became the youngest senior France international for 106 years in September 2020, making his debut in a Uefa Nations League victory over Croatia aged 17 years and nine months, having become the youngest Rennes debutant aged 16 years and four months in April 2019.

He signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu following his £27m move from Ligue 1, initially tying him to the club until 2027.

Camavinga, who has won 12 caps for his country, made a substitute appearance in France’s World Cup final defeat by Argentina in December.