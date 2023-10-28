Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that players were paid appearance fees for the October international friendly games.

The Black Stars faced CONCACAF champions, Mexico in the first of the two friendly games at the Bank of America Stadium. The game, however, ended 2-0 in favour of the North American side.

In the final game against the US men’s national team, the four-time African champions suffered a 4-0 defeat at the GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Despite the poor and uninspiring performance from the players, Asante Twum in an interview confirmed that the players who were paid appearance fees.

“For friendly games, the players have an appearance fee to take. Whoever is called up, the money is even given to them before they even play,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show on Friday.

Quizzed on how much each was paid, he said “I cannot confirm how much each player was paid.”

The games form part of the Black Stars’ preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros scheduled for November and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for January in Ivory Coast.