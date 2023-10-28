Audrey Appiah, the first daughter of former Black Stars Coach, Kwesi Appiah has tied the knot in a lavish traditional ceremony.

Miss Appiah got married to her sweetheart, Dennis Agyemang at a private ceremony on Thursday.

In a video from the ceremony shared by an Instagram user, 1mr_wazza, the happy bride looked fabulous in a blue and violent-themed off-shoulder corseted kente outfit.

Audrey’s outfit was adorned with stunning beading details as she happily danced her heart out to the amusement of family members and well-wishers.

The video which has gone viral has attracted goodwill messages to the newly-wedded couple.

ALSO READ:

Watch a video from the ceremony below: