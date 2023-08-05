Audrey Appiah, the first daughter of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has stunned fans on social media with her powerful birthday photo.

Miss Appiah turned 33 on August 3, 2023.

In the photo she released on her official Instagram page, she was seen wearing an all-white shirt and shorts outfit with embroidery at the edges.

She matched her outfit with orange block heel slippers as she gave a lovely pose for the camera with a smile.

Audrey was also holding a beautiful bouquet as she stood in front of a door, displaying her beauty and curvaceous body.

The photo has attracted lots of reactions from her followers on Instagram who heap praises on her and wish her well in the years ahead.

Check out the photo below: