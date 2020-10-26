Photos of one of Coach Kwasi Appiah’s daughters called Marypearl have popped up as she celebrates her birthday.

Marypearl, the last of Coach Appiah’s three daughters, turned 25 years old yesterday, Sunday, October 25, 2020.

In celebration of her birthday, Marypearl’s elder sister, Audrey, has decided to flaunt her in new photos on social media.

The photos show the last daughter of the former Black Stars coach to be a very beautiful and classy-looking young lady.

The first photo has Marypearl rocking a black mini-dress with stripes which hugged her body, revealing her curves.

Sharing the photo, Audrey described her little sister as the diva in their family.

“Today is a great day in the Appiahs’ family. Allow me to introduce you to my beautiful little sister, Marypearl Appiah.

She surely is the Diva in the family. She’s the last baby out of three strong Queens. You turn 25 today and we want you to know you are LOVED! #aqueensworth.”