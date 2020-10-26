The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, has explained that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate and the incumbent Member of Parliament has continued to reign in the Constituency as a result of differences within the NPP and the Constituency, in general.

The NPP PC said the only period that there would be a level-playing field in the constituency between the NPP and the NDC is the 2020 elections and hopefully, he would wrestle the seat from the NDC.

Dr. Kwesi Etuaful made the observations on Sunday, October 25 in an interview on Onua FM.

“The level playing field is this election because if the NPP has infighting that is where the NDC appreciate in votes,” he explained.

He explained that “my mother had a dream that I was the only one who could wrestle the seat this time”.

He said, “employment among the youth was a challenge. Those educated [above SHS] are less so we needed to get them employment that can benefit them so we have given drivers’ license to about 300 youths”.

He added that “we have given about 83 cars to youth for what they termed as ‘work and pay’ and we have also done vocation training for the ladies”.

Dr. Etuaful noted, “we have sent people to the National Dressmakers Association who are being trained and we shall establish vocational training school and these ladies will come and train them”.

The NPP candidate added launching “my education trust fund and some beneficiaries are now nurses and doctors who are working in the constituency”.

He added that during the Covid-19 era, which led to the lockdown, he donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to almost all the health centres in the constituency.

“I presented PPEs to almost all the clinics in the district. We have given Veronica buckets to almost every household in the constituency,” he explained.

“Most NHIS cardholders had their cards expired so I set up a mobile clinic to organize free health screening for the communities and also to register those whose cards had expired.

“About 90 communities have been done. We do it every Saturday and Sunday and about 13, 000 to 14,000 NHIS cards have been renewed. We do free health screening for them as well.”

Dr. Etuaful added that “over 11,000 females have been trained in pastries and other bakery related jobs”.

“I launched a project called Let There Be Light and we have given almost every community street lights.”

He said “we have given lights in excess of over 400. For four years, people were being attacked. On the hospital road, nurses and doctors were being attacked but today, there are street lights all over the constituency.”