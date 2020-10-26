Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of the government of Ghana, has donated GHS 200,000 to victims of last Tuesday’s Batabi church disaster.

Families of the 22 victims who lost their lives and eight survivors have received GH¢200,000 from the government to help them give the victims befitting burial as well as take care of medical bills.

Speaking at a short emotion-filled presentation ceremony in Akyem Batabi, Bawumia said the donation was in fulfillment of the government’s promise of assisting victims of the disaster.

He expressed his condolence and pledged government’s support to the affected persons and their families.

The Chief of Akyem Batabi Berema Oppong Tsetseku II, thanked the government, NADMO and the rescue team for their immense efforts.

The CEO of ALPHA GOLD GHANA LIMITED, Alpha Kwame Kissi, also donated GH¢10,000 to support the victims.

He said the donation formed part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.