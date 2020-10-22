President Akufo- Addo has eulogised some 16 Ghanaians who have lost their lives in a church building collapse at Akyem Batabi.

The Church of Prosperity building in the Asene-Manso-Akroso district of the Eastern region, uncompleted after 28 years, collapsed on Tuesday while service was in session.

Some 62 persons were believed to be conducting a prayer service after hours of fasting and praying for their leader, Prophet Akuwa Isaac, who is down with an ailment.

Taking to Twitter, Akufo-Addo penned an emotional message to families of the deceased as well as injured persons undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ:

“On behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 15 persons who lost their lives tragically in the church building that collapsed at Akim Batabi near Oda. I wish the 8 injured persons speedy recovery,” his message read.

Rescue efforts are still underway at the scene to save some worshipers who are still believed to be trapped in the debris.

The rescue team is made up of personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ambulance Service, Fire Service, the military and the Ghana Police Service.

Below is the President’s post: