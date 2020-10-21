Nine people have been confirmed dead after the Church of Prosperity at Akyem Batabi in the Asene-Manso-Akroso District of the Eastern Region collapsed on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Adom FM’s reporter, Kwesi Azor, said they include seven females and two males.

Some 62 persons were believed to be conducting a prayer service after hours of fasting when the building, still uncompleted after 28 years of its construction, collapsed.

According to him, a rescue team, comprising the National Disaster Management Organisation, the Fire and Ambulance services, as well as the police and military have been deployed to the area.

RELATED STORIES:

Giving the updates on Adom TV’s Midday News, he said the rescue team is still pulling trapped persons from the rubble.

He added that the voices of the congregants could still be heard from the rubble screaming for help hours after the collapse.