Founder of the Church of Prosperity at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region is in the grips of the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command.

Prophet Akoa Isaac’s arrest comes after his three-storey church building collapsed on worshippers.

Adom News’ Kwasi Azor, who disclosed his arrest on Adom FM’s Midday News, said Prophet Isaac was being interrogated by the police.

Nine people have been confirmed dead in the disaster.

The congregants of the Church of Prosperity, numbering more than 60, had converged on the church premises to pray and fast for their founder, who had been taken ill.

More than 30 of the congregants have been rescued from the rubble but some 20 others are feared trapped.