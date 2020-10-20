Seven people are feared dead after the Church of Prosperity at Akyem Batabi in the Asene-Manso-Akroso district of the Eastern region collapsed Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Adom FM’s reporter, Kwesi Adzor, said he witnessed the mortal remains of the deceased being pulled from the rumble.

Some 62 persons were believed to be conducting a prayer service after hours of fasting when the building, still uncompleted after 28 years of its construction, collapsed.

RELATED STORY:

Kwasi Azor indicated that the voices of those trapped inside could be heard with some screaming for help.

A bulldozer has been on site to move the wreckage so that lives could be saved. He said a joint police and military team is at the scene to rescue survivors.

Meanwhile, some survivors are currently receiving treatment at the Akyem Oda Government Hospital.