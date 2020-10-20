The lives of about 60 persons are in danger after the Church of Prosperity at Akyem Batabi in the Asene-Manso-Akroso district of the Eastern region collapsed.

Some 62 persons were believed to be conducting a prayer service after hours of fasting when the building, still uncompleted after 28 years of its construction, collapsed.

The congregants were said to have held strict fasting and prayers for their leader, Prophet Akuwa Isaac, who is down with an ailment.

Church building collapse in Akyem Batabi

A witness and a church member, who spoke to Adom News, said a snake was seen emerging from the ground floor and an alarm was sounded for the men to assist in its killing.

It was then they realised dust emerging from the building and a loud noise as the entire structure falls.

Some congregants, who managed to escape with several injuries, were those who were outside when the six-storey structure collapsed.

One of the victims, who was successfully rescued, narrated how darkness and heat had occupied the space.