Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has dismissed claims that the incumbent government has borrowed GH₵140 billion.

Former President Mahama has said that his government incurred a debt of GH¢56 billion but the Akufo-Addo-led government, in his first term, has recorded a whopping GH¢140 billion debt stock.

Reacting to this claim on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Minister said most of the debts had nothing to do with this government.

“About 60% of the current debt has nothing to do with the administration but as always, the very persons making the claims know the addition to our debt stock is the current disbursements of loans contracted under their tenure.

“We are currently disbursing loans for the Tema Mpakadan Railway which was initiated by ex-President Kufuor, the Pokuase Interchange, just to mention a few which all contribute to the current debt stock,” he said.

Though he did not clearly state the current debt stock, he described the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress’ statements as outrageous.

To him, there are regular attempts to scare Ghanaians and throw dust into their eyes in the build-up to the 2020 general election.

However, he noted the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will, in the coming days, declare the national debts.