Adom TV presenter, Sandra Ohemeng, popularly known as Sister Sandy, has been declared the winner of the Media Personality of the Year category at the recently held Women’s Choice Awards Africa event, which came off over the weekend.

Interestingly, this happens to be the second award she has won in three months after she was adjudged TV Personality of the Year at the 7th Edition of the Scream All Youth Awards, that took place in August 2020.

The versatile presenter beat nine other nominees to emerge as the winner of the prestigious award.

The nominees in the category included Abeiku Santana, Akosua Sarpong, Anita Akuffu, Umaru Sanda Amadu, Akosua Ago Aboagye, Berla Mundi, Nikki Samonas and Nancy Isime.

After emerging as winner in the category, the host of ‘Badwam ahosepe’ and ‘Bisa Ndwom‘ on Adom TV, took to her Instagram page to thank all who voted for her and support her craft.

She wrote:

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR : @womenschoiceawards 🙏🏾❤️🥰

I am humbled and honoured. Thank You Ghana, Thank You #GuyestFam, Thank You Multimedia ( AdomTV /FM), Thank you to everyone who voted for me, Thank you @womenschoiceawards for this recognition.

I dedicate this to every woman who overcomes hurdles everyday, every woman who dares to dream, To every daughter… to every mother… to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country. Sister Sandy

