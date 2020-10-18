Dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, October 17, 2020. As part of his celebrations, Shatta Wale held a big birthday party in his ship house mansion at East Legon.

Dubbed #Shattabration, Shatta Wale’s birthday party was a blast.

First videos from the party, which have popped up, show many beautiful ladies in bikini storming the venue.

From what YEN.com.gh gathered, the bikini ladies were the ushers for the party.