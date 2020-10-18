The Nkwakwahene of Tapa Traditional land in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, Abrakwa and the youth of the area, on Friday chased out some Biakoye District Assembly Revenue collectors from the Tapa Abotoase Market.

He said Nananom has appealed to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Comfort Akua Atta, severally to help construct the market road but the Assembly has totally neglected its strong home of getting revenue in the District.

The Nkwakwahene added that the Tapa Abotoase Market is the biggest serving market in the District and one of the biggest markets in the Oti region.

The Nkwakwahene continued that the Assembly should not dare collect any revenue from Abotoase Market again until the market road is seen constructed since the DCE has rejected Nananom’s invitation on three occasions.

Some youth and drivers also explained their pain over the bad road, saying they were fully prepared for any revenue collector from the District Assembly.

They added: “the only public toilet in the area has also been locked up for more than four months now.”

The drivers said they pay parking fee, loading fee and the rest but they don’t get any benefit. They added that poor management of waste in the market is also worrying.

The Nkwakwahene said the town will regulate the market and manage it if the Assembly fails to construct the market road.

The angry youth moved through the market and announced to the market operators not to pay revenue to any revenue collector until further notice.