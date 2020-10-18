The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party has lost a workaholic who could have soon become a national leader considering his political track record.

Reading a tribute on behalf of the founder, the flag bearer, national chairman and the entire NDC family to bid farewell to their former comrade, General Mosquito described the deceased as a high-flier.

The late Youth Organiser, he explained, earned that tag becuause he achieved results in the shortest possible time.

The NDC national youth organiser said the deceased is worth a lot and died for the party; for this reason, the National Chairman, General Secretary, organiser and other officers honoured the funeral.

Sympathisers at the funeral cheered in agreement at the tribute which they said was a clear depiction of Mr Nsiah when he was alive.

Mr Nsiah died early this month in a road accident whilst returning from a funeral of the Kintampo South Deputy Youth Organiser.

The 38-year-old organiser left a wife, Doris Fakaa and five children behind.