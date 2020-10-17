The New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Yapei-Kusowgu constituency in the Savannah Region, Abu Kamara has been laid to rest.

Mr. Abu Kamara died after the car he was driving in was involved in a head-on collision with an articulator truck at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale.

The body of the late NPP Parliamentary Candidate was subsequently brought to Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality for burial.

Image: NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei Kusowgu, Abu Kamara brought to Larabanga for burial

This was in accordance with Islamic custom and practices.

JoyNews’ correspondent Isaac Nongya reports that executives and members of all the political parties in the Constituency joined the deceased’s family to mourn their loss.

Image: NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei Kusowgu, Abu Kamara laid to rest

The Savannah Regional NPP Chairman, Mr. Iddrisu Sulemana, and other party members expressed their condolence while sharing memories of the late Parliamentary Candidate.

Mr Samuel Tika, the Deputy Minister for the Savannah Region stated that the deceased was hardworking and showed love to all who lived in the constituency.

“This was a man who worked hard with the limited resources after the party’s primaries. He was all over the place working and he loved the people and the people loved him.

“It is a big blow to the party and the government,” he added.