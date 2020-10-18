The funeral of the Bono East Regional Deputy Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Isaac Kojo Nsiah, popularly known as Kojo Nomoah, is currently underway.

However, blows are flying in from sympathisers present to pay their last respects to the deceased Youth Organiser over which group to transport his body to the cemetary.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth pleaded with the NDC and the family to carry his mortal remains because of the healthy relationship that existed before his demise.

But, the NDC youth wing rejected the offer, insisting his party members owe him that responsibility of transporting the body.

To settle the matter, the officiating church agreed to take over the body since they were the only neutral party involved.

That decision poured more fuel into the fire, as what was a mere altercation soon became physical.

The funeral came to a standstill with elders tirelessly separating the groups that were seriously exchanging blows and insults.

After deliberation by the family members, a decision was reached to allow the NDC youth access to the body for transportation.

The late Nsiah and some party members were returning from the funeral of the mother of the party’s Kintampo-South Deputy Youth Organiser when they were involved in an accident.

The pick-up truck in which the deceased was said to be traveling in collided with an articulator truck loaded with fertiliser, and he was reported to have died on the spot.