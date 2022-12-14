Re-elected National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has revealed he donated all his ex-gratia to the party after his tenure as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) ended.

The former Akuapem North MCE stated the party needed the money at the time as part of an ongoing reorganisation in 2017 and there was no way he could have turned a blind eye.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he maintained his contributions to the party cannot be underrated.

“I was one of the best performing DCEs under the Mills/Mahama administration and I gave all my ex-gratia to the NDC. I have done a lot for the NDC but organisation mp3 dede so I never trumpeted it but now influence peddlers in the NDC want to vilify me,” he said.

Though he did not disclose the total contribution, Pablo as he is widely known said each constituency received GHS1,000 which went a long way to help them.

Pablo stated party faithful recognised what he has done for the NDC and their reward was to retain him as National Youth Organiser.

Listen to the audio above: