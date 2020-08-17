National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) George Opare Addo and New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye have clashed over jobs created by their respective parties.

The duo, speaking on the maiden Big Youth Debate on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen, each laid claim to having a better record of creating jobs for Ghana’s youth.

NPP’s Nana B listed the One District One Factory, NABCO recruitment, the Youth Employment Agency, the Dawhenya Green house among others as policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo government to help the youth.

He noted the incumbent government lifted a ban that was on the recruitment of public sector jobs which had led to the employment of about 124, 000 at Cocobod and a relatively huge number under the local government.

However, the NDC’s Pablo argued the numbers presented by Nana B do not match the reality on the ground.

ALSO READ:

He stressed the policies were not life-transforming enough, adding the youth have lost hope and want change.

He indicated the NDC acknowledges there is a job deficit in the country but if the NPP believes they have done so well, then it is shocking people are still complaining about jobs.