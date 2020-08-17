Some chiefs in the Upper East Region have urged the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2020 general election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to maintain the political decorum she has so far exhibited since her nomination.



The chiefs noted that peace and decency were some of the virtues she possessed even before she was chosen as the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama.



They said it was, therefore, imperative for her not to lose those virtues but to conduct clean campaign to maintain the prevailing peace in the country in the run up to the December polls.



The chiefs stated this when she paid separate courtesy calls on them at their respective palaces to introduce herself to them as part of her two-day tour of the Upper East Region.



The chiefs are the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II; the Chief of Zebilla, Naba Abilia Belwin; the Paramount Chief of Paga Traditional Area, Pe Charles Awampaga, and the Paramount Chief of Navrongo Traditional area, Pe Dennis Aneakwoa Belinia Asapare II.



Decorum



Zug-Raan Azoka urged politicians to ensure decorum in their attempt to carry their messages to the electorate.



For his part, Naba Belwin, touted the peaceful nature of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and said her active involvement in politics was likely to shift the face of politics from insults to issue-based politics.



Pe Asapare II expressed gratitude to the running mate for paying a visit to his palace and urged her to continue to focus on her message devoid of insults.





He further asked the supporters of the party to only focus on explaining the party’s message to the electorate.



Response



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, in her response, assured the chiefs that the NDC would continue to pursue issue-based campaign devoid of insults.



She, however, appealed to traditional authorities to use their influence to impress upon politicians and their respective supporters to conduct their electioneering with high sense of decency before, during and after the December 7, 2020 general election. -#GhanaVotes2020#



