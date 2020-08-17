In the lead up to the 2020 NPP Parliamentary primaries, the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Obour born Bice Osei Kuffour has said he doesn’t fear delegates because they won’t disappoint him in the Asante Akyem South constituency election.

However, Obour lost to the sitting Member of Parliament(MP) for the constituency, Kwaku Asante Boateng in a close contest which saw him amassing almost 300 votes out of the 700 delegates who were duly registered to cast their votes.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central, Obour was asked if he still stands by his comments that he doesn’t fear delegates.

He responded “If I’m given another chance I will still maintain my stance that I don’t fear delegates. It’s true that working with delegates is tedious but my Asante Akyem South delegates were honest and diligent towards me.”

“Because the election was contested by some aspirants who have been in the race for at least twice before I emerged. So judging from that I shouldn’t have been second in the race. But due to the promises I had from the delegates to vote for me indeed they honoured their promise to me.”

“Over 700 people voted in the election and I got almost 300 votes and besides some of my delegates were even suspended before the election.”

“However, it was something small that prevented me from winning if not our conversation today would have been different. So as for me I really think that my delegates have been faithful with me.”