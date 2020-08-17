Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is set to begin a four-day tour in the Oti and Volta regions.

Mr Mahama during the tour is expected to meet with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, organised labour, supporters, members and activists of the NDC.

These were contained in a statement by the NDC’s campaign spokesperson, James Agyenim Boateng.

In the Oti Region, he is expected to highlight the party’s superior record of infrastructural development across the country.

He will also use the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to developing the six new regions by providing, among others, regional hospitals and a public university in each new region.

Read the full statement below: