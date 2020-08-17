The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thrown a word of caution to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from identifying the Volta region as it’s world bank.

The NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku who issued the warning made known his party’s intention to mobilize resources and campaign rigorously towards increasing its voting pattern in the region, in the December polls.

He stressed that the NPP is battle-ready to compete squarely and equally for votes, hence would not accept any form of intimidation from the opposition party during their campaign sprees to win the hearts of the good people of the Volta Region.

“For us, we are also targeting that we will move from our microfinance level in this region to be a commercial bank in this region and compete,” he said when he inaugurated the NPP Volta Regional Campaign Committee in Ho.

ALSO READ:

He further indicated that “we [NPP] will not accept any form of intimidation. People should come to us with ideas, the NPP will not be cowed into submission that this [Volta Region] should be an exclusive preserve of the opposition party”.

He, therefore, implored the 30-member Volta Regional Campaign Committee to be resolute in the discharge of their core mandates and deliver parliamentary seats for the NPP come December 7, 2020.

The Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Woanyah, who doubles as the Chair of the Campaign Committee assured that the elephant fraternity in the region would achieve its desired objectives in the December polls.

“We again want to assure His Excellency, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National Executive Committee that we will achieve our objectives, that the agenda we set for ourselves will be achieved”, he said in an acceptance speech.