Award-winning gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has tied the knot with his beautiful fiancée, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.

As already reported, the couple’s marriage ceremony started with a traditional marriage ceremony.

The traditional ceremony, which came off on Thursday, August 13, 2020, was followed by a wedding in church on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

READ ALSO:

For all such occasions, there is always a great display of fashion and Mr Mettle, though very simple in his choice of fashion for the wedding, made a bold fashion statement.

For his special occasion, Mr Mettle decided to wear made in Ghana fashion throughout unlike many who prefer exotic fashion on such occasions.

While his wife wore a white gown in church, Mr Mettle chose not to wear a suit and tie as many would have expected but wore a beautiful kaftan.

Interestingly, the shoes of Mr Mettle was customised with his photo embossed under the sole.

Check it out: