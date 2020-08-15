Gospel musician, Joe Mettle and wife Salomey Selassie Dzisa, have officially walked down the aisle today, August 15, 2020.

It was a sight to behold with top personalities joining to share in their joy.

The ceremony was held at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church in Community 12, Tema.

SP Kofi Sarpong

Mr Mettle had support from the likes of colleague musicians, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, SP Kofi Sarpong and Eugene Zuta.

Others include Cwesi Oteng, Celestine Donkor, Abena Ruthy, Bola Ray and New Patriotic Party’s Afia Akoto.

Eugene Zuta

Watch the video below: