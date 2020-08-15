Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel star, Joe Mettle, has shared a video clip from his colourful traditional marriage ceremony.

Mr Mettle tied the knot with longtime fiancée Salomey Selasie Dzisa in a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The traditional ceremony happened to be a beautiful kente-themed ceremony just like many such weddings in Ghana.

Apart from it being a beautiful ceremony, it was also a star-studded event which many of Ghana’s top stars passed through.

Taking to his Instagram page, he dropped excerpts which captured bits of the grand event.

“To God be the glory for the great things He has done. Last Thursday during our traditional ceremony. Joe + Selassie❤❤❤❤ Engagement,” his caption read.

Watch the video below: