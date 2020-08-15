Beautiful videos of gospel singer Joe Mettle’s White Wedding captured the bride, Salormey Selassie’s glamorous arrival and entry at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church in Community 12, Tema.

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, who was present at the colourful event, taking to her Instagram page, shared moments.

The bride was spotted majestically walking down the aisle with her father and mum who made sure she was looking her best.

The praise and worship team sang hymns of adoration to usher in the bride.

Watch the video below: