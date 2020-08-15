American rapper and producer, Sean Jean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, says he has been praying to God to send him someone like Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

The Nigerian singer has been trending for days after he released his newest album dubbed Twice As Tall, which follows his previous African Giant album that got him a Grammy nomination.

In series of tweets on Twitter, the music mogul and entertainer had lots to say concerning his involvement in Burna Boy’s album which is topping trends worldwide.

According to him, Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ project has made him connect to his roots in Africa, the motherland in a spiritual way and he is ever grateful for it.

Dear Africa, you have been heavy on my mind and my heart … I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way, he said.

Diddy continued, but during this time we’ve had off, God blessed me to get a call from my brother @BurnaBoy.

He’s the first African artiste I’ve been blessed to work with and he didn’t know this but at the time I was praying to God to bring something to me that would help to bring us all together through music.

‘Twice As Tall’, has garnered lots of streams ever since its drop and it was executive-produced by Diddy.

Talking about it, the Revolt CEO said: I think it’s so important we all make it our mission to build a bridge to the motherland. Let’s continue to uplift and build with our brothers and sisters. It’s what THEY fear the most… Strength in numbers. Love, your brother Diddy. See y’all soon! #BlackUnity#TWICEASTALL

