Renowned Ghanaian actor and Evangelist, Majid Michel, has advised Joe Mettle and his newly-wedded wife, Salormey Selassie on how to make their marriage work.

He gave the advice at the couple’s traditional marriage which was held on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The duo had their marriage ceremony graced by the likes of gospel musician, Ceccy Twum; music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus; Nana Ama Mcbrown, among others.

Actor Majid Michel who was called upon to advise the newlyweds shared insightful marriage nuggets from his 20 years of marriage.

“Congratulations to my brother and sister. Well, you see they say the worst vice is advice but the secret to a successful marriage still remains a secret,” he said.

The actor said it was important for the couple to make prayer the foundation of their marriage.

“I have been with my wife for over 20 years and this advice goes, especially to those listening. When you pray, pray to understand people and not to be understood. Pray to learn to love not to be loved,” he urged.

The guests who were wowed by his powerful advice applauded and cheered him on as he ended his message.