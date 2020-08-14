Some gospel musicians, who were guests at Joe Mettle’s wedding, have caused a stir in a video. These stars were seen showing off their wealth while Mr Mettle and his wife were on the floor showcasing their dance moves.

Mr Mettle and Salomey Selassie Dzisa tied the knot in a traditional marriage on August 13.

Videos from traditional marriage are currently trending on social media in Ghana. A video sighted by zionfelix, which is fast going viral, shows the couple’s first dance that saw the gospel star challenge his wife to a dance battle.

During the battle, gospel music celebrity friends including SP Kofi Sarpong and others, splashed cash on their colleague as he showed off his moves.

Mr Mettle showed his fun for the first time on the dancefloor by exhibiting many dance moves from Shaku Shaku to Zanku.

The dancefloor area was crowded with many people trying to catch a glimpse of Mr Mettle and the beautiful wife.

