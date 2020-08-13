Award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has finally opened up about how and where he met his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, now Mrs Mettle.

According to him, they met during an evangelism session and as soon as he set eyes on her he had the feeling that “This is my wife”.

A conversation was initiated by the singer, which developed into a friendship, and later something romantic, a reported by Yen.com noted.

It is noteworthy that his wife is a woman of God, a beautician, and a fashion designer.

At the time the two met, Mr Mettle had not become the popular singer he is today, indicating that they have been together and dated for some years now.

In an interview he had with Delay some time ago, Mr Mettle revealed that he was dating, and though he never mentioned whoever he was dating, he said they were preparing to get married.

Meanwhile, the couple had their traditional wedding on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Tema, where the wife’s family lives.

In one of the videos from the traditional wedding, Mrs Mettle was captured dancing with tremendous excitement.