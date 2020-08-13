Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has been trending in the news for the wrong reasons for almost two weeks now.

First, it was her beef with singer, Mzbel, over an unknown sugar daddy which trended for almost one week.

Amidst the controversy, a video has popped up showing Miss Boakye flaunting a lavish bedroom. In the video sighted on yen.com, the controversial Kumawood actress is seen covered in a big white towel with one covering her head.

The video shows the bedroom to be beautifully decorated with white paintings and bed sheets.

From the bedroom, she smiles all the way into the living room while she gestures like someone showing people around the place.

While the setting in the video looks more like a hotel room or holiday getaway, some social media users have been reacting as if they know it is her bedroom.

420_farmer said: “Oh yea nice bedroom. It must be nice though because that’s where the magic happens.”

Rubby_richlove said: “Herrr so this gal doesn’t know how death works ong when u die without knowing it leaving ur so-called bedroom hmm God have Mercy.”

Thatafricagirlgh also said: “Am 99% sure that this is the place where the baby was produced.”

Thisismercy2018 claimed it was the presidential suite: “Presidential suite. 3y3 ampa paaa JM wadi y3wu.”

