A Kenyan lady, Harriet Vihenda Akunava took to social media to beg for forgiveness for infecting people with HIV.

While many thought she was joking, the lady released a video in which she showed off a test strip result to corroborate her claim.

Akunava who disclosed that she has been deliberately infecting men with the virus, wrote;

“It’s time I come clean. I was bitter for many months but I can’t do this anymore. I am HIV positive and I have been infecting men. I am sorry, forgive me. Get tested if I have hanyad you.”

