President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned seventy-five greenhouses and an entrepreneurship and innovation centre constructed by the Business Development Ministry and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan.

Commissioning the facility Thursday, the President stated that “this is the biggest green village estate in Ghana, indeed in West Africa”, and will help present agriculture as a decent venture from which Ghanaian youth can earn a livelihood.

With the World Bank estimating that agriculture and agribusiness together could command a $1 trillion presence in Africa’s continental economy by 2030, compared to $313 billion in 2010, the President noted that the establishment of the greenhouse estate is of such significance.

“I have been reliably informed that the 75 greenhouses here, at Dawhenya, can produce 4,500 tonnes of tomatoes annually, bringing in a yearly revenue of some ¢11 million, and employing a total of 230 people. Already, vegetables from this farm are being sold at Shoprite, Farmers Market, Eden Tree, amongst other places,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, “This greenhouse initiative, as I have stated before, is an integral part of the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs. So, I urge the Ministry of Business Development to continue to collaborate effectively with the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, to enhance the prospects of success of this venture.”

He encouraged the Ministry of Business Development and NEIP to use the opportunity provided by the greenhouse facility and the multipurpose conference centre, to build the capacity of young entrepreneurs to enable them become competitive in vegetable farming, so that they earn a good living for themselves, and create jobs for others.

“Please make good use of this beautiful 192-bed hostel, which has attached to it a multipurpose conference centre and health and recreational facilities, to train more young entrepreneurs who want to venture into various fields of economic activity,” he said.

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on all economies, including those of Ghana, The President noted that it has also presented opportunities, which are being seized by farsighted entrepreneurs.

“We must develop domestic solutions to combat the challenges presented by the pandemic, and strengthen indigenous productive capacity. I charge the Ministry of Business Development to take the lead towards developing domestic businesses into successful enterprises, that can create the much-needed jobs for the masses of our population, especially our youth,” he added.