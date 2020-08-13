The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said former President John Mahama has lost touch with Ghanaians.

Sammy Awuku claims after his gargantuan defeat in 2016, he [Mahama] is giving utopian promises to return to power.

“For John Mahama to come to say that he wants to be re-elected to continue what he was voted out for, means he has lost touch with his own track record,” he said in a press conference in Accra Thursday.

He indicated that Mr Mahama is noted for “sweet talks with his silver tongue” and is bent on deceiving the electorate again.

Sammy Awuku, NPP National Organiser

The NPP National Organiser maintained that Mr Mahama is contesting this year’s presidential elections to satisfy his own personal gains.

He could not fathom why the former President, who did not improve the lives of Ghanaians, is moving heaven on earth to come back to power.

“What good work were you doing that you want Ghanaians to vote for you again?” Mr Awuku asked.

He has, therefore, urged the electorate to vote massively for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 presidential election to continue the transformation of Ghana.