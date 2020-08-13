President Nana Akufo-Addo has rejected a petition to have the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) dismissed.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) on June 11, 2020 petitioned the president to have Mrs Jean Mensa removed as EC boss for non-declaration of assets.

This, ASEPA argued was a contravention of Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution.

But the presidency, in its response to the petition filed, noted that no prima facie case had been established to warrant the dismissal of the EC boss.

It added that no statute in the 1992 Constitution criminalises the non-declaration of assets within the first six months of assumption of office.

THESE ALSO:

Read details of press release by the Office of the President: