Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mary Chinery-Hesse, has been appointed an Honorary Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences.

This was communicated by Prof. Catherine Ngila, Ag. Executive Director, African Academy of Sciences.

The letter in part stated that “the AAS Governing Council, having duly considered various persons for honorary fellowship, was persuaded that Mrs Chinery-Hesse’s contribution on the continent matches the objectives of the Academy.”

An Honorary Fellow of the Academy is elected from among persons of eminence who have made significant contribution to the objectives of the Academy and to the vision of the AAS to “transform lives through science.”

Though they may not have significant scientific achievements relative to the Fellows and Associate Fellows, these are eminent individuals who have given distinguished service to society in diverse areas such as teaching; technology; services to professional societies, academia, industry, and government; and/or communicating and interpreting science to the public.

Honorary Fellows will be expected to volunteer to support the Executive Director and Governing Council to make a significant contribution to the work of the AAS. Such contributions may include, but are not limited to:

Volunteering their time and skills to amplify the work of the AAS to transform lives through science on the continent.

Using their talent and/or influence to advance the external reputation of the work of the AAS such as through speaking engagements and building networks.

Providing strategic guidance to the AAS Executive Director and Governing Council in order to unlock resources for AAS programmes and specific flagship initiatives.

Highlighting priority issues in their fields of expertise and draw attention to the activities of the Academy.

Engaging in advocacy, fundraising, and in public awareness activities in line with the mandate of the AAS.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse, who is the first alumna of the University of Ghana to be awarded an honorary degree by her alma mater, has had a distinguished career as a public servant recognised both nationally and internationally.

She has also received several prestigious awards and decorations including the Order of the Star of Ghana in 2006 and the Gusi Peace Prize for International Diplomacy and Humanitarianism in 2010.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has sent a message of congratulations to the Chancellor.

He indicated that the University is proud to be associated with the Chancellor’s election to the African Academy of Sciences and wished her well during her tenure.

The African Academy of Sciences is a non-political, non-aligned, Pan African Organisation Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, whose vision is to transform lives through science.

It has a tripartite mandate of pursuing excellence by recognising scholars and achievers; providing advisory and think tank functions for shaping the continent’s strategies and policies; and implementing key science, technology and innovation programmes.

“Hearty congratulations to the Chancellor, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse for this appointment. This is yet another feather in your cap. The University community is proud to be associated with you,” he said.