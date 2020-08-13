Actress Yvonne Okoro never shies away from rocking beautiful outfits and she’s inspiring our next style.

The Ghanaian actress cum style influencer, is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

She is one of the few celebrities who pay’s attention and has mastered the art of slaying.

READ ALSO:

She did the same with this amazing look we spotted on our Instagram feed. She rocked a colourful loose pant with a matching top. She paired the look with nude pair of slippers and bold earrings.

Fans totally love her subtle look, curly long hair and glossy lips. It’s a perfect replica of alluring.

Watch the Instagram post below: