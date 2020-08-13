Actress Yvonne Okoro never shies away from rocking beautiful outfits and she’s inspiring our next style.
The Ghanaian actress cum style influencer, is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.
She is one of the few celebrities who pay’s attention and has mastered the art of slaying.
She did the same with this amazing look we spotted on our Instagram feed. She rocked a colourful loose pant with a matching top. She paired the look with nude pair of slippers and bold earrings.
Fans totally love her subtle look, curly long hair and glossy lips. It’s a perfect replica of alluring.
Watch the Instagram post below: