Ace actress and style influencer, Yvonne Okoro, has got heads spinning on social media with latest photos of her younger brother.

The photos miss Okoro displayed were to mark the birthday of the brother she identified as Raymond Okoro.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a single photo of her brother and another which captured her pose for the camera with him.

“Happy birthday to my handsome brother…God bless you @raymondokoro,” her caption read.

The photos have stirred birthday wishes from fans as others commend him on his looks.

Watch the photo below: