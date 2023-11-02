Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye has expressed her admiration for Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Nigeria, the versatile actress revealed that Yvonne Okoro is among her favourite actresses, adding that she grew up watching her and even occasionally imitated her.

Bimbo Ademoye stressed that, Yvonne Okoro is someone she greatly admires and went on to describe her as a sort of goddess in her eyes.

She said the actress is someone she holds in high regard and she could literally worship the ground Yvonne walks on.

“Growing up in high school, Yvvone Okoro was one of my best actresses and I just love her. She is so beautiful, and so good and I sometimes found myself mimicking and redoing all the facial expressions she has done.

She is just phenomenal. Yvonne is like a goddess. I could worship the floor she walks on. I love her and I can’t wait to meet her and can’t wait to hug her and touch the hem of her dress,” she added.

Bimbo featured in the movie ‘Anikulapo’ which won the Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language at the just-ended Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) held in Nigeria.

She won Best Actress in a Comedy/TV Series at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for her role in the film Selina.