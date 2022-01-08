It was a competition of glitz and glamour at a star-studded event to witness the 60th birthday celebration of actress Yvonne Okoro‘s mum.

The evergreen mother, according to her daughter, turned 60 during the Christmas yuletide.

However, there was no event to commemorate it due to covid-19, hence decided to throw a plush birthday in her honour.

Taking to her Instagram page, Miss Okoro shared visuals from the lovely moment which saw friends and loved ones in attendance to mark the day.

Her mother on the other hand looked stunning as she made bold fashion statements.

She had her wig nicely styled with make-up to complement her look.

With the celebration short of nothing, dancehall artiste, Samini was present to treat the guests to good tunes.

The celebrant, who could not resist the performance, took to the floor to display powerful dance moves to the delight of everyone.

The photos and videos have attracted prayers and goodwill messages from fans and followers who have chanced on them.

Watch the videos below: